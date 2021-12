Here-we-go confirmed. Jonathan Ikoné joins Fiorentina from Lille for €14m plus €1m add on and 15% future sale percentage. 🟣 #Fiorentina



More. Ikoné will undergo his medical tomorrow in Florence, then deal reported on day December 1 will be announced ⤵️🇫🇷 https://t.co/IHs7ZsQEYV