Borussia Dortmund have reached full agremeent with Nico Schlotterbeck to become their second signing after Niklas Süle, as expected. 🟡⚫️🤝 #BVB



Work in progress to complete Karim Adeyemi deal with RB Salzburg as soon as possible, personal terms agreed weeks ago. ⤵️ https://t.co/hShfob4wHK