Arsenal otrzymał ofertę za obrońcę. Trwają rozmowy z hiszpańskim gigantem

🚨🔴⚪️ Understand that Atlético Madrid have now entered the race for Oleksandr #Zinchenko.



Serious talks are underway, with Atlético open to either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.



Current price valuation: €20m + add-ons. The 28-y/o left-back is keen to… pic.twitter.com/pqCgiiQDAR