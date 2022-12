🚨↩️ Piotr #Zielinski could leave #Napoli this summer.



📌 The 🇮🇹 club is willing to sell the 🇵🇱 player if a suitable offer arrives. Some 🇪🇺 clubs are monitoring the situation of the midfielder, whose contract will expire in 2024. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/jF1rd88ZZR