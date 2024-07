Pomocnik z Bundesligi na liście życzeń Milanu

🔴⚫️ AC Milan have added Manu Koné to their shortlist for the midfield.



Interest is concrete, he’s one of the names now being considered as @MatteMoretto reveals. 🤝🏻



↪️🇫🇷 AC Milan already tried to sign Koné in January 2021 from Toulouse, then he ended up at ‘Gladbach. pic.twitter.com/y0lSqP63sU