🚨 Roberto Mancini has been offered a salary of €25/30m-a-year to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabia until the 2026 World Cup. 🫨🇸🇦



The Italian is about to accept and take all his staff with him. 🤑⏳



(Source: @Gazzetta_it) pic.twitter.com/PzvsJVNEO3