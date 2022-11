Koulibaly: “We can win the Premier League this season, I want to make history”, tells @Corriere. 🔵 #CFC



“I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs, and then he leaves. Both Tuchel & Potter play with 3 defences, I was used to a 4 with Napoli. But you never stop learning”. pic.twitter.com/zeM4ps60Dj