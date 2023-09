Declan Rice tells @C4Sport: “Arteta was key for me to choose Arsenal”. 🔴⚪️



“The moment I met him I knew he was the one I wanted to take care of next part of my career. The way he spoke, his aura, the way he sees the game”.



“I’m so happy with my decision, I feel at home”. pic.twitter.com/dNaGXv3XUu