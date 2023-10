🔵✈️ Pochettino on Enzo and Caicedo: "It’s crazy for players to come back from South America on Wednesday and play on Saturday. Enzo and Caicedo were tired".



"But if I say: ok, I’m going to give them a rest and not play… you will kill me, for sure – and then the owner also!". pic.twitter.com/X3oOzl9gQE