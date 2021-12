Klątwa drugiego sezonu istnieje i ma się dobrze

🎙 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆: “Every game we make a lot of effort to win. Sometimes it’s possible, sometimes it’s not. We have a lot of hope we can obtain what we deserve and put points on the board.” pic.twitter.com/brzpcQ9pxK