🔵🧘🏼‍♂️ Pep Guardiola: "Never, ever criticise your top scorer, he will shout you down".



"Sooner or later, Erling Haaland is there".



"He comes from two months out, had an incredible, tough week last week, he lost his grandmother… and he's now back to scoring goals". pic.twitter.com/DiYrjeN0j8