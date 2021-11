Fantasy Premier League: Tytani z drugiego szeregu

Just one of Conor Gallagher’s (£5.8m) next nine opponents are rated at four in the FDR 👀



He’s currently the best-value #FPL midfielder having:

🔵 Returned 10.7 points per million spent

🔵 Created more chances (17) than any team-mate

🔵 Taken more shots (23) than any team-mate pic.twitter.com/NLP9OkQVb2