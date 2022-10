🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗: Darwin Nunez clocked a top speed of 38km/h against West Ham, a new record in the Premier League.



He beat Kyle Walker's previous record of 37.802 km/h in June 2020.



Rapid. ⚡️💨 pic.twitter.com/Sju5S4FEOf