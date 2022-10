Carlo Ancelotti: "Fede Valverde is not normal! I believe Fede will score more than 10 goals this season… so, my job is safe". ⚪️😄 #RealMadrid



…Ancelotti told Valverde in August that if he hadn't scored at least 10 goals, he would have left the club. And it's 6 goals, now. pic.twitter.com/39Iyh8K6IH