Klopp on Bobby Firmino leaving: “I was surprised a little bit but I was not hit by it. It could have gone two ways and I respect it a lot. It's completely normal in this long relationship we have had”. 🔴👋🏻 #LFC



➕🇨🇴 Klopp also confirmed that “Luis Diaz will train next week”. pic.twitter.com/W1bseFSx2X