Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham plan to make Dejan Kulusevski deal permanent: “He’s on loan but we can consider Kulusevski a Tottenham player 100% in every aspect”. ⚪️ #THFC



“Not officially, but he's a Spurs player”. Tottenham have clauses into loan deal with Juve. No issues. pic.twitter.com/VgunLuGpSi