FIFA bliska zaakceptowania nowego formatu MŚ. 104 mecze na mundialu!

🚨 The FIFA council are set to approve the new format of the 2026 World Cup:



– 48 teams (16 European)

– 16 host cities

– 12 groups of 4

– Top 2 qualify + 8 best third-placed teams

– Last 32 knock-out round



→ 104 TOTAL GAMES 😨



(Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/XMdbTg7Lgm