Historical night in Champions League 🏆✨



👦🏻 Lamine Yamal, youngest player in a UCL knockout game with 16 years, 223 days.



👴🏻 Pepe, oldest outfield starter in a UCL knockout game with 40 years and 360 days.



Lamine, born 2 years after Pepe played his first UCL KO game. pic.twitter.com/1K2EQrTSzk