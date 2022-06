Frenkie de Jong on Man United deal: “You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment”, via @TomCollomosse. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC



“I feel fine there [at Barça], so… no news”, de Jong added. #FCB pic.twitter.com/iOiFaP94S1