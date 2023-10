⚪️ Ancelotti: “Arda Güler now is in great shape, still needs bit more time… maybe 10 days”.



“He wanted to start in a different way, but he is very young. He has all the time in the world to do well here”.



“He’ll be ready soon and show his enormous talent.” 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z04vJ2zC7X