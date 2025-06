Real Madryt wykonał plan. Pewne zwycięstwo drużyny Alonso [WIDEO]

84' ⚽ GOLAZOOO — GONZALO GARCÍA!



Real Madrid grab their third as the youngster gets on the scoresheet.



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/5P2gcN1rva