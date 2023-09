Rui Costa: "Di María’s salary doesn't go over the salary cap, he came without any signing bonus". 🔴🇦🇷



"He didn't want to know what his salary would be, he didn't even ask for another euro. He told me: ‘I really want to play for Benfica for any euro you’ll give me", via @B24PT. pic.twitter.com/wee56Xda9a