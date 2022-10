🎙️ Ryan Gravenberch: “The situation is not easy for me, of course I want to play. But I have to stay patient.



I know my quality, but it is what it is – Bayern is a big club with a lot of good players. I have to keep calm." 🇳🇱



(Source: @Abendzeitun) pic.twitter.com/Owsh8kTu2q