Barça president Laporta about Salah and Robert Lewandowski: "Top players want to join Barça, that's clear", he told RAC1 🔴 #FCB



"I can't say if we're in talks for Lewandowski and Salah or not – or into the club they'll tell me that I'm creating problems in the negotiations". pic.twitter.com/nA346kf5mJ