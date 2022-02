🇸🇳 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔 🇸🇳 #TeamSenegal CLAIM THEIR FIRST-EVER #TotalEnergiesAFCON TITLE 🤩



HISTORY WRITTEN BY THE #AFCON2021 LIONS OF TERANGA 🦁 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | @Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/YbEnudEvmF