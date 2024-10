🚨🆕 Bayer Leverkusen’s ideal scenario is to convince Florian #Wirtz to sign a new contract. His current contract runs until 2027 ✔️



If the 21y/o wants to leave next summer, Leverkusen are determined to sell him abroad and not to FC Bayern.



So far, Man City's interest is the… pic.twitter.com/z8gdv4Sj5J