Boca Juniors are now getting closer to signing Edinson Cavani. Contract proposal being checked on player side but Boca are pushing to get it done, as they want to anticipate Villarreal. 🚨🟡🔵 #BocaJuniors



Deal entering into key stages. Nothing going on with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/L6AkbXgyZ5