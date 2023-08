Kevin #Volland will sign a 3-years-contract until 2026!



➡️ Medical could start on Thursday ✔️



Agreement between Union Berlin & Monaco was reached on Tuesday evening (€4m + €1.5m).



He’s a new player of @fcunion soon – and ready for the Champions League 🏆@SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/biklALYZEv