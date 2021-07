Swap deal completed and signed, here we go confirmed! ⚪️🇪🇸 #THFC #Sevilla



Erik Lamela is in Sevilla to undergo his medical. Bryan Gil will be in London soon to sign until June 2026 as new Tottenham player. €25m to Sevilla from Spurs as part of the negotiation. 🤝 https://t.co/Mlmjn63cvl