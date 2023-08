🚨 Julian Draxler has received approaches from the following clubs:



🇹🇷 Adana Demirspor

🇹🇷 MKE Ankaragücü

🇸🇦 Al-Fateh



His agent hopes to receive offers from more established European teams before the window shuts.



But at PSG, they wonder if he even wants to continue playing…