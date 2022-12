▫️ “Biggest sale in Brazilian football history”, Palmeiras president says.

▫️ €35m fixed fee, €25m add-ons.

▫️ €12m extra money in taxes.

▫️ Contract 2027 up to 2030.

▫️ Joining in July 2024 when he’ll turn 18.



…yes, he’s just 16! ⭐️



Endrick, new Real Madrid player 🇧🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/p9XoCaDLzK