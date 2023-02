Polish club Raków Częstochowa is interested in versatile midfielder, Omid Noorafkan.



Omid is having a fantastic season with Sepahan, who are league leaders in the Persian Gulf Pro League.



Similarly, Raków is in first-place in the Ekstraklasa – Poland's top-flight league. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/P4XrUvkZIQ