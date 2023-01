Tottenham reach full verbal agreement with Sporting to sign Pedro Porro, here we go! It will be sealed in the next 24h, if all goes to plan ⚪️🤝🏻 #THFC



Pedro Porro will say goodbye tonight and then sign with Spurs until 2028.



Boarding completed – London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/WQVjSgqSUf