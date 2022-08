Reprezentant Wybrzeża Kości Słoniowej dołączył do West Ham United

West Ham have signed paperwork and documents for Maxwel Cornet. Done deal, it will be announced tonight – contract valid until June 2027 plus one-year option to extend. ⚒️🇫🇷 #WHUFC



Contract also signed, shout-out @ExWHUemployee and @FabriceHawkins. Final fee will be £17.5m. pic.twitter.com/Zmij4nMY5K