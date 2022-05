Napoli president de Laurentiis on Kalidou Koulibaly’s future: “Koulibaly is a symbol of Napoli. If he no longer wants to be with us, he has to decide”. 🔵🇸🇳 #transfers



“We want Koulibaly to stay with us, but we can't force him”, added.



Koulibaly’s out of contract in June 2023.