⚪️⚫️ Understand Juventus have now started talks to approach Swiss talent Winsley Boteli (2006).



Borussia Mönchengladbach are set to offer him new contract as they want Boteli to be part of the project.



🇨🇭 Boteli has 17 goals in 15 games for Borussia youth team. pic.twitter.com/gPT7mBHv7I