🚨✅ Hannibal #Mejbri is on his way to join #Sevilla.



‼️ Agreement set to be completed with #ManUTD for a loan move: a buy option has been included in the deal.



📌 Despite the last attempt of #Everton, the 🇹🇳 player chose the 🇪🇸 club. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XvL8EE0523