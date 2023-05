Bayern’s Oliver Kahn reveals: “We tried everything for Erling Haaland one year ago and went to our financial limits”. 🔴🇳🇴 #FCBayern



"We had to decide: do we want to break our wage structure? We weren't ready for that. That's not Bayern-like", he told Sport Bild.