Ilkay Gündogan in press conference: “No decision has been made yet, I’m still in the process to decide my future”. 🚨🇩🇪



“There was a contact with Borussia Dortmund but it was never close as the return to Bundesliga is not part of my plans”, he added. 🟡⚫️ #BVB pic.twitter.com/PMSccojQzN