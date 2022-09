Newcastle are set to sign Australian talented striker Garang Kuol [2004], medical scheduled in UK — there’s an agremeent with Aussie A league club Central Coast Mariners. ⚪️⚫️🇦🇺 #NUFC



Personal terms are also agreed with Kuol — he will go on loan as called by @SkySports_Keith. pic.twitter.com/6L5pkA0kl1