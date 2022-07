Fabrizio Romano podsumowuje sytuację de Jonga w Barcelonie

Frenkie de Jong situation 🇳🇱 #FCB



▫️ Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure;

▫️ Personal terms never discussed yet;

▫️ Frenkie’s priority has always been to stay at Barça;

▫️ Salary reduction ‘very unlikely’ option on Frenkie side. pic.twitter.com/bXcGIB3II3