🚨🌪️ #Chelsea, changes in defence are expected in the summer, especially in light of Thiago Silva's farewell and Chalobah's uncertain future.



📄 A name still at the top of #CFC's list as a possible new CB is Ousmane #Diomande, whose contract with #SportingCP expires in 2027.