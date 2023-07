Paulo #Dybala is getting closer to extend his contract with #ASRoma until 2026 with option for 2027 with an increase in salary to 6M/year + 1,5M as bonuses. Joya is considered a key-player for #Mourinho and he is very happy at #Roma. His agent Jorge Antun is at work… #transfers https://t.co/vUsHEca0mP