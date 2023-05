No changes on Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di Maria future. Both expected to leave Juventus at the end of the current season. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇦🇷 #Juventus



◉ Paredes will return to PSG but he will be allowed to leave, he’s on the market.



◉ Di Maria will explore options as free agent.