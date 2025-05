Xavi zapowiada powrót do pracy! Wskazał wymarzoną ligę

🚨 Xavi to @TheAthleticFC: “I want to return as coach again. I’d like a good project — something like a ‘you have four years to work and make a project’ type of thing. I would love to work in the Premier League..” #FCB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💼 pic.twitter.com/ujWVvZ8dSp