Mikel Arteta: "Leandro Trossard's age is not a problem, the squad can absorb a player of 28 years old. With the right experience, right versatility, right quality" ⚪️🔴 #AFC



"It is not that we had to sign 20, 21, 22 year olds for the next five years. That is not the plan". pic.twitter.com/ZZtLMsXu47