Harry Maguire on his situation: "I've an important role on and off the pitch at Man Utd, so every day I try to contribute to the success of this club, whether I play or not. That's my priority now", tells BT 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC



"I work hard at training and that's all you can do". pic.twitter.com/aapKXvZOc0