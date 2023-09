Julen Lopetegui wants to wait for new opportunity in Premier League despite Villarreal (Pacheta will be the new head coach) and OL links. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸



Lopetegui, currently not keen on Liga or Ligue1 opportunity as he wants to stay in Premier League after Wolves experience. pic.twitter.com/aJPr3Sh8le