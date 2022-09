Excl: Chelsea are now set to reach agreement on personal terms with Christoph Freund as new director. Talks on with Salzburg to get it signed soon 🚨🔵 #CFC



Freund, man behind top deals like Haaland, Mané, Keita, Upamecano — ideas, data, talents. He’ll work together with Potter. pic.twitter.com/Kb2mfOnFFM