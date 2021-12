Cztery spotkania 18. kolejki Premier League przełożone

⚽️ BREAKING: Four more Premier League games have been postponed this weekend due to COVID-19.



▶️ Southampton v Brentford ❌

▶️ Watford v Crystal Palace ❌

▶️ West Ham v Norwich ❌

▶️ Everton v Leicester city ❌



That’s only five fixtures left this weekend! #PL pic.twitter.com/PXbGEgmvpn